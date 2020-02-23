Top 10 Women in Robotics Industry

From driving rovers on Mars to improving farm automation, women have been everywhere. These women cover all parts of the robotics industry, both research, product and approach. They are authors and pioneers, they are investigators and activists. They are founders and emeritus. There is a role model here for everybody! What’s more, there is no reason ever not to have a lady talking on a board on robotics and AI.

Robotics is the method for the future, and women are driving the way for the absolute most accommodating innovations! For little girls, strong role models are vital! From Ada Lovelace, the world’s first computer programmer, to ladies engaged with robotics today, this rundown of female pioneers makes certain to motivate children to think about robotics as a future career.

While working at Otherlab, Danielle Applestone built up the Other Machine, a desktop CNC machine and machine control software appropriate for students, and financed by DARPA. The organization is currently known as Bantam Tools and was acquired by Bre Pettis. Right now, Applestone is CEO and CoFounder of Daughters of Rosie, determined to solve the labor shortage in the U.S. manufacturing industry by getting more women into stable manufacturing employments with purpose, growth potential, and benefits.

Crystal Chao is Chief Scientist at Huawei and the Global Lead of Robotics Projects, administering a group that works in Silicon Valley, Boston, Shenzhen, Beijing, and Tokyo. She has worked with all aspects of the robotics programming stack in her previous career, including a stint at X, Google’s moonshot production line. In 2012, Chao won Outstanding Doctoral Consortium Paper Award, ICMI, for her PhD at Georgia Tech, where she built up an architecture for social human-robot interaction (HRI) called CADENCE: Control Architecture for the Dynamics of Natural Embodied Coordination and Engagement, empowering a robot to collaborate fluently with people utilizing dialogue and manipulation.

Squishy robots are quickly deployable mobile sensing robots for disaster rescue, remote monitoring and space exploration, created from the research at the BEST Lab or Berkeley Emergent Space Tensegrities Lab. Prof. Alice Agogino is the Roscoe and Elizabeth Hughes Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Product Design Concentration Founder and Head Advisor, MEng Program at the University of California, Berkeley, and has a long history of combining research, entrepreneurship and inclusion in engineering. Agogino won the AAAS Lifetime Mentor Award in 2012 and the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring in 2018.

Emily Cross is a cognitive neuroscientist and artist. As the Director of the Social Brain in Action Laboratory (www.soba-lab.com), she investigates how our cerebrums and behaviors are formed by various types of experience all through our life expectancies and across societies. She is right now the Principal Investigator on the European Research Council Starting Grant entitled ‘Social Robots’, which runs from 2016-2021.

Dr. Susanne Bieller is General Secretary, of The International Federation of Robotics (IFR), a non-profit organization representing more than 50 makers of industrial robots and national robot associations from more than twenty nations. Prior to that, Dr Bieller was project manager of the European Robotics Association EUnited Robotics. In the wake of finishing her PhD in Chemistry, she started her expert profession at the European Commission in Brussels, at that point dealt with the flat-panel display group at the German Engineering Federation (VDMA) in Frankfurt.

If robots can act in the most profound pieces of the sea, for what reason wouldn’t they be able to contribute at home? That question has driven Cynthia Breazeal to pioneer ‘social robotics’ that communicate with people. She made the world’s first social robot, Kismet, and established Jibo, the world’s first family robot. She additionally directs the Personal Robots Group at MIT’s Media Lab.

Heather Justice has the dream job title of Mars Exploration Rover Driver and is a Software Engineer at NASA JPL. As a 16-year-old viewing the first Rover arriving on Mars, she stated: “I saw exactly how far robotics could take us and I was enlivened to seek after my inclinations in computer science and engineering.” Justice graduated from Harvey Mudd College with a B.S. in computer science in 2009 and an M.S. from the Robotics Institute at Carnegie Mellon University in 2011, having additionally interned at three diverse NASA places and working in an assortment of research areas including computer vision, mobile robot path planning, and spacecraft flight rule validation.

Ayorkor Korsah experienced childhood in Ghana and studies in the United States picking up her Ph.D. in Robotics from Carnegie Mellon University. Presently back in Ghana, she is a professor of computer science and robotics at Ashesi University. In 2012, she co-founded the African Robotics Network, a community that shares robotics resources.

Madeline Gannon is a multidisciplinary designer imagining better approaches to speak with machines. Her ongoing works taming giant industrial robots center around growing new boondocks in human-robot relations. Her interactive establishment, Mimus, was granted a 2017 Ars Electronica STARTS Prize Honorable Mention. She was likewise named a 2017/2018 World Economic Forum Cultural Leader. She holds a PhD in Computational Design from Carnegie Mellon University, where she studied human-focused interfaces for autonomous fabrication machines. She additionally holds a Masters in Architecture from Florida International University.

Kanako Harada is Program Manager of the ImPACT program “Bionic Humanoids Propelling New Industrial Revolution” of the Cabinet Office, Japan. She is additionally Associate Professor of the divisions of Bioengineering and Mechanical Engineering, School of Engineering and the University of Tokyo, Japan. She acquired her M.Sc. in Engineering from the University of Tokyo in 2001, and her Ph.D. in Engineering from Waseda University in 2007. She worked for Hitachi Ltd., Japan Association for the Advancement of Medical Equipment, and Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna, Italy, before joining the University of Tokyo. Her research interests incorporate surgical robots and surgical skill assessment.